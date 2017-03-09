Texas sheriff resigns after New Year's Day Whataburger fight
A New Year's Day fistfight at a Midlothian Whataburger involving Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown, two college-aged men and Brown's brother Bobby resulted in Sheriff Brown's resignation Wednesday morning. According to reports from FOX 4 DFW and the Midlothian Mirror, two 21-year-olds from Killeen, Matthew Longoria and Caleb Tomgenovich, told police that Bobby Brown started the Jan. 1 fight after an altercation in the Whataburger parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|7 hr
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Thu
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Mar 1
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC