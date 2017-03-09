Texas sheriff resigns after New Year'...

Texas sheriff resigns after New Year's Day Whataburger fight

Yesterday Read more: Austin American Statesman

A New Year's Day fistfight at a Midlothian Whataburger involving Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown, two college-aged men and Brown's brother Bobby resulted in Sheriff Brown's resignation Wednesday morning. According to reports from FOX 4 DFW and the Midlothian Mirror, two 21-year-olds from Killeen, Matthew Longoria and Caleb Tomgenovich, told police that Bobby Brown started the Jan. 1 fight after an altercation in the Whataburger parking lot.

