Texas Senate gives - Bathroom Bill' final approval
Texas Senate gives 'Bathroom Bill' final approval - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen On Wednesday, the Texas Senate voted 21-10 on the Senate Bill 6 known as the "bathroom bill," despite the objections of big businesses including Amazon and American Airlines, celebrities such as Lady Gaga and warnings from the NFL and NBA, reported the Associated Press. , would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and other publicly-owned facilities that match their "biological sex" and not gender identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Mar 1
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC