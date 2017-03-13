Texas Senate gives 'Bathroom Bill' final approval - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen On Wednesday, the Texas Senate voted 21-10 on the Senate Bill 6 known as the "bathroom bill," despite the objections of big businesses including Amazon and American Airlines, celebrities such as Lady Gaga and warnings from the NFL and NBA, reported the Associated Press. , would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and other publicly-owned facilities that match their "biological sex" and not gender identity.

