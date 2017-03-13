Texas Rangers assist Killeen police o...

Texas Rangers assist Killeen police on capital murder investigation, four charged

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Shamar Lewis, 17, was already in Killeen City Jail following his arrest Thursday. Lewis is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar 9 hatemath 9
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12) Mar 2 patel 4
Sean Burgest MD Mar 1 Wondering 1
Good place to live? Feb 28 Scorpion 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC