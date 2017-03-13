Suspect shot in failed Killeen burgla...

Suspect shot in failed Killeen burglary, three others arrested Read Story Stephen Adams

25 min ago Read more: KCEN

Killeen Police said four people tried to force their way into a house in the 200 block of Mary Jane Street at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Hearing loud banging and shattering glass, the resident inside grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots toward the door -- hitting one of the suspects and causing them all to run away.

