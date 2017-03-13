Suspect shot in failed Killeen burglary, three others arrested Read Story Stephen Adams
Killeen Police said four people tried to force their way into a house in the 200 block of Mary Jane Street at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Hearing loud banging and shattering glass, the resident inside grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots toward the door -- hitting one of the suspects and causing them all to run away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Mar 1
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC