Sheriff: Women saved from being pulled under cruise ship
Sheriff: Women saved from being pulled under cruise ship - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen PORT CANAVERAL, FL Two women vacationing in Florida narrowly avoided being pulled under a cruise ship, according to the Brevard County sheriff . Skylar Pentasuglia, 19, and Allison Garrett, 20, were enjoying spring break by riding a personal watercraft in the Port Canaveral harbor Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Mar 1
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC