School leaders offer some STAAR testing tips
School leaders offer some STAAR testing tips - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Fourth graders at Mountain View Elementary School in Waco got a special delivery from their Kindergarten classmates. The kindergartners will not be participating in the STAAR tests, so they made cards and dropped off some candy to give the older students some support before the big day.
