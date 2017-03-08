Police name 17-year-old as person of interest in Killeen murder
Police have identified a 17-year-old as a person of interest connected to the death of a man who was robbed and beaten to death at a local apartment complex. Detectives say Shamar Lamar Lewis, also known as "Savage", was at the parking lot of the Morgan Manor Apartments when three or four individuals attacked and killed the victim March 7. Just after 8 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive after receiving a 911 call in reference to a robbery.
