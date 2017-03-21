Police: Man found dead in home identified, had gunshot wound - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Morgan's Point Resort police said that a 29-year-old man was found dead in a home with a gunshot wound. The man has been identified as 29-year-old Cameron Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.