"Person of interest" sought in unsolved Killeen homicide Read Story Stephen Adams
On Nov. 9, 2015, Robert Byrd Jr., 31, died of a gunshot wound he suffered in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive in Killeen. On Wednesday, Killeen Police said they needed help finding Arsenio Joseph Griffin, a "person of interest," linked to the ongoing investigation.
