No One Around to Foot the Bill When Vandals Target Texas' Historical Markers

Friday Mar 3

In late February, the Texas State Historical Commission received reports of attacks on three markers in Llano County, west of Killeen. One 81-year-old sign commemorating "the last Indian battle in this region" is now soaked with a black spray paint scrawl saying "White history celebrates genocide."

