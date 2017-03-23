Nacogdoches Girl Scout troop striving to sell cookie surplus - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Pamela Temple, Girl Scout leader for Troop 1850 had over a $100,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies to sell following a calculation error by a parent. Pamela Temple, Girl Scout leader for Troop 1850 had over a $100,000 worth o Girl Scout cookies to sell following a calculation error by a parent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.