Mother says son is coming home with bruises from KISD
A Killeen mother is speaking out, saying her special needs child has come home from school several times with bruises. "At the beginning of the school year, Aiden did wonderful... he was on the A-B honor roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Wed
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
|Searching
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|1
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|3
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Feb 12
|Sadandlonely
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC