Affidavit: Lufkin man stole racing bike valued at $7K from busin - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to allegations that he stole a $7,000 racing-style Bianchi bicycle from the parking lot of a Lufkin in September of 2016.
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|14 hr
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Mar 1
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
