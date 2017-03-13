Hawaii judge blocks Trump's new travel ban from going into effec - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Sketch from inside the U.S. District Court in Honolulu, where on Wednesday a judge blocked President Trump's new travel ban. A federal judge in Honolulu has issued a nationwide stay that prevents President Donald Trump's revised travel ban from going into effect.

