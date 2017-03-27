Man sentenced to life without parole in murder of Crawford woman
Man sentenced to life without parole in murder of Crawford woman - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A McLennan County Judge sentenced a 50-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing a Crawford woman in 2015 to life in prison on Monday. As part of a plea agreement, James Ray Brossett pleaded guilty to the charge of capital murder in the death of Laura Lynn Easter Patschke, 47, whom he had previously dated.
