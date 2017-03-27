Man sentenced to life without parole ...

Man sentenced to life without parole in murder of Crawford woman

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Man sentenced to life without parole in murder of Crawford woman - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A McLennan County Judge sentenced a 50-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing a Crawford woman in 2015 to life in prison on Monday. As part of a plea agreement, James Ray Brossett pleaded guilty to the charge of capital murder in the death of Laura Lynn Easter Patschke, 47, whom he had previously dated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar 17 Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar 9 hatemath 9
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bell County was issued at March 28 at 9:25PM CDT

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC