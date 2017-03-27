Man sentenced to life without parole in murder of Crawford woman - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A McLennan County Judge sentenced a 50-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing a Crawford woman in 2015 to life in prison on Monday. As part of a plea agreement, James Ray Brossett pleaded guilty to the charge of capital murder in the death of Laura Lynn Easter Patschke, 47, whom he had previously dated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.