KPD issues more than 300 speeding, non-hazardous violations on I-14 Read Story Brandon Gray
More than 300 violations were issued Thursday morning on Interstate 14 as a part of Killeen Police Department's Special Traffic Enforcement Program . police officer monitored the speeds of vehicles during the detail with a certified laser.
Read more at KCEN.
