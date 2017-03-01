KPD issues more than 300 speeding, no...

KPD issues more than 300 speeding, non-hazardous violations on I-14 Read Story Brandon Gray

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KCEN

More than 300 violations were issued Thursday morning on Interstate 14 as a part of Killeen Police Department's Special Traffic Enforcement Program . police officer monitored the speeds of vehicles during the detail with a certified laser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hood 16 hr Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) 16 hr Lt Dan 2
Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12) Thu patel 4
Sean Burgest MD Mar 1 Wondering 1
Good place to live? Feb 28 Scorpion 2
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima Feb 16 Goathead 1
Searching Feb 14 MrsYoungblood 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC