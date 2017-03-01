Killeen Police issue more than 300 sp...

Killeen Police issue more than 300 speeding tickets during special traffic enforcement

Killeen Police gave more than 300 speeding tickets to drivers during a special traffic enforcement program along US Highway 190 on Thursday. The STEP took place from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. During that time, there were 312 speeding violations issued and 21 non- hazardous violations, including not having a driver's license, not showing a driver's license and not having insurance.

