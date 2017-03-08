Killeen PD: 3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in capital murder case Read Story Brandon Gray
Four people are in custody in connection to the capital murder of 38-year-old Rocky Wayne Marsh at the Morgan Manor apartments on Bundrant Drive in Killeen. An investigation led police to three adult suspects and one juvenile suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Mar 1
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC