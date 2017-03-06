Killeen father charged with murder for stabbing son to death Read Story Stephen Adams
A Killeen father has been arrested and charged for stabbing his son to death at a mobile home park last Friday. On Monday, detectives announced Danny Lee Daulton, 53, was charged with murder in the March 3 homicide of Daniel Scott Daulton, 23. Police said the stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Summerfield Mobile Home Park on E. Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Mar 1
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
|Searching
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC