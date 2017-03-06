Killeen father charged with murder fo...

Killeen father charged with murder for stabbing son to death Read Story Stephen Adams

15 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

A Killeen father has been arrested and charged for stabbing his son to death at a mobile home park last Friday. On Monday, detectives announced Danny Lee Daulton, 53, was charged with murder in the March 3 homicide of Daniel Scott Daulton, 23. Police said the stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Summerfield Mobile Home Park on E. Rancier Avenue in Killeen.

