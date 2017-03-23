Group protests repeal on eve of Obama...

Group protests repeal on eve of Obamacare anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Group protests repeal on eve of Obamacare anniversary - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Thursday is the seventh year since the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare passed. Proponents and opponents alike plan to mark the occasion with action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 18 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 7
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar 17 Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar 9 hatemath 9
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,787,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC