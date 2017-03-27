Giant shark found in road after cyclone hits Australia
Giant shark found in road after cyclone hits Australia - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen This bull shark was discovered in the middle of a road in Queensland, Australia after a Category 4 tropical cyclone. Another view of the bull shark emergency crews discovered in the middle of a muddy road after flooding caused by a cyclone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar '17
|Lt Dan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC