Giant shark found in road after cyclone hits Australia - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen This bull shark was discovered in the middle of a road in Queensland, Australia after a Category 4 tropical cyclone. Another view of the bull shark emergency crews discovered in the middle of a muddy road after flooding caused by a cyclone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.