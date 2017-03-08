Gander Mountain to close 32 stores, including 2 cental Texas locations Read Story Brandon Gray

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Gander Mountain announced Friday that its business has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and 32 of it's underperforming stores will close in the next several weeks. . According to a news release, the company said the action is the result of an in-depth review of the company's strategic options undertaken in recent months to preserve the value of the company and position it for a long-term success.

