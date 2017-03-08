Forest Service: 'Dumas Complex' fire, 75 percent contained
Forest Service: 'Dumas Complex' fire, 75 percent contained - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Fire retardant is loading into an airtanker at Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo / Source: Texas A&M Forest Service The Amarillo Fire Department tweeted this photo of the Dumas Complex fire along SH-136 and 245 just after 6 p.m. / Source: Amarillo Fire / Twitter 12:00 a.m.: The @Potter_Sheriff says Highway 136 is now open & all evacuations for the 'Dumas Complex' fire have been lifted. Residents can return home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
|Sean Burgest MD
|Mar 1
|Wondering
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC