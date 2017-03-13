Fifth grader with desire to help peop...

Fifth grader with desire to help people shadows Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital surgeon

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Fifth grader with desire to help people shadows Nacogdoches Memo - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Madalyn Fuller, 11, got her own set of scrubs as she received a VIP tour of the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Surgery Center. Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Chief Surgeon Dr. Larry Walker is pleased that someone as young as a fifth grader would want to shadow him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar 9 hatemath 9
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12) Mar 2 patel 4
Sean Burgest MD Mar 1 Wondering 1
Good place to live? Feb 28 Scorpion 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC