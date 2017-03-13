Driver eludes Killeen Police, plows o...

Driver eludes Killeen Police, plows onto Fort Hood, then disappears Read Story Stephen Adams

Killeen Police said they tried to stop an SUV at Long Branch Park for a curfew violation at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday. When the driver refused to stop, officers chased the vehicle through a nearby neighborhood -- ultimately ending up speeding southbound on W.S. Young Drive towards Ford Hood's East Gate.

