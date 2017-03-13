Driver eludes Killeen Police, plows onto Fort Hood, then disappears Read Story Stephen Adams
Killeen Police said they tried to stop an SUV at Long Branch Park for a curfew violation at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday. When the driver refused to stop, officers chased the vehicle through a nearby neighborhood -- ultimately ending up speeding southbound on W.S. Young Drive towards Ford Hood's East Gate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
