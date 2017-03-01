Dramatic crash caps chase involving Caddo Parish inmate
Dramatic crash caps chase involving Caddo Parish inmate - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A Toyota Tacoma hit spike strips deputies had set out at U.S. Highway 371 at U.S. Highway 80 north of Dixie Inn then went airborne and landed on a car parked at a restaurant. KSLA News 12 viewer Kaleb Gallups caught it on camera.
