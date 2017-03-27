Dirt bike stolen while family while a...

Dirt bike stolen while family while at restaurant in Killeen

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Vela family drove roughly five and a half hours to Killeen from Monahans, Texas this weekend to pick up their son, 4-year-old Jett's dirt bike for a birthday present. "We decided to eat at Outback in Killeen strapped it down in the back of the truck and we did have it locked... we were inside Outback for an hour and when we came back the bike was gone," Vela added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar 17 Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar 9 hatemath 9
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC