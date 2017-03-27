Dirt bike stolen while family while at restaurant in Killeen
The Vela family drove roughly five and a half hours to Killeen from Monahans, Texas this weekend to pick up their son, 4-year-old Jett's dirt bike for a birthday present. "We decided to eat at Outback in Killeen strapped it down in the back of the truck and we did have it locked... we were inside Outback for an hour and when we came back the bike was gone," Vela added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC