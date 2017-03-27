Dirt bike stolen while family while at restaurant in Killeen

The Vela family drove roughly five and a half hours to Killeen from Monahans, Texas this weekend to pick up their son, 4-year-old Jett's dirt bike for a birthday present. "We decided to eat at Outback in Killeen strapped it down in the back of the truck and we did have it locked... we were inside Outback for an hour and when we came back the bike was gone," Vela added.

