Crime 58 mins ago 10:48 a.m.18-year-old woman shot while visiting Killeen apartment
Killeen Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Stone Hill Apartments at 101 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Investigators said an 18-year-old woman, who was visiting the apartment complex, was shot in the leg shortly after 11:00 Thursday night.
