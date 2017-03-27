Crime 58 mins ago 10:48 a.m.18-year-o...

Crime 58 mins ago 10:48 a.m.18-year-old woman shot while visiting Killeen apartment

Killeen Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Stone Hill Apartments at 101 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Investigators said an 18-year-old woman, who was visiting the apartment complex, was shot in the leg shortly after 11:00 Thursday night.

