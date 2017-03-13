Construction worker falls from scaffolding at Auburn University
Construction worker falls from scaffolding at Auburn University - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen He was treated on the scene by paramedics and transferred to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for his injuries. According to workers on the site, which is managed by Whatley Construction LLC, a piece of scaffolding broke, which led to the fall.
