Child thrown from wreck, driver charged with endangerment - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Texarkana, TX police say a 6-year-old child was thrown from Yvette Eason's Jeep when she pulled out into traffic on Stateline Avenue Wednesday and into the path of an oncoming Honda Accord. Texarkana, Texas police say none of the 3 children in Yvette Eason's Jeep were properly restrained when she pulled out onto Stateline Avenue and into the path of a Honda Accord Wednesday.

