Baby born with 2 spines, 4 legs has successful removal surgery

PARK RIDGE, IL - A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital said Tuesday.

