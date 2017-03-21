Baby born with 2 spines, 4 legs has s...

Baby born with 2 spines, 4 legs has successful removal surgery

21 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Baby born with 2 spines, 4 legs has successful removal surgery - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A baby born with two additional legs and feet, as well as other body parts attached, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital in Illinois said Tuesday. PARK RIDGE, IL - A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital said Tuesday.

