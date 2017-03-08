Attackers rob and brutally murder man...

Attackers rob and brutally murder man at Killeen apartment building Read Story Stephen Adams

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCEN

Police said three or four suspects robbed and "brutally" beat the victim in the parking lot of the Morgan Manor Apartments on Bundrant Drive around 8 p.m. After receiving a 911 call, officers arrived and found the victim lying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics transported him to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. The victim's name was not released Wednesday morning, pending notification of his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12) Mar 2 patel 4
Sean Burgest MD Mar 1 Wondering 1
Good place to live? Feb 28 Scorpion 2
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima Feb 16 Goathead 1
Searching Feb 14 MrsYoungblood 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC