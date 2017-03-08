Attackers rob and brutally murder man at Killeen apartment building Read Story Stephen Adams

Police said three or four suspects robbed and "brutally" beat the victim in the parking lot of the Morgan Manor Apartments on Bundrant Drive around 8 p.m. After receiving a 911 call, officers arrived and found the victim lying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics transported him to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. The victim's name was not released Wednesday morning, pending notification of his family.

