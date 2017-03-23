1 arrested, 1 sought in fatal Texarkana shooting
Dancer is believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Tahoe. One man in custody and police are searching for another in connection with a fatal shooting at Texarkana, TX car wash Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Fri
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC