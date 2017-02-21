VIDEO: Protester attempts to take Con...

VIDEO: Protester attempts to take Confederate flag on live television

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

VIDEO: Protester attempts to take Confederate flag on live telev - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A protest outside a lecture in downtown Charleston got a bit tense today when a protester jumped a barricade and attempted to snatch a Confederate flag away from a man. The Charleston Police Department charged Muhiyidin Moye with disorderly conduct in the incident.

