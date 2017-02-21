VIDEO: Protester attempts to take Confederate flag on live television
VIDEO: Protester attempts to take Confederate flag on live telev - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A protest outside a lecture in downtown Charleston got a bit tense today when a protester jumped a barricade and attempted to snatch a Confederate flag away from a man. The Charleston Police Department charged Muhiyidin Moye with disorderly conduct in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|21 hr
|Amit
|3
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
|Searching
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|1
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|3
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Feb 12
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 11
|Elka
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC