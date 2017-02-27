Vehicle fire at Killeen Career Center extinguished, classes resume as normal
Killeen ISD said that students and staff evacuated the Career Center due to a vehicle fire in the back parking lot of the campus. They said the fire department was able to quickly extinguish the flames from the vehicle.
