Troup Co. official believes FL triple...

Troup Co. official believes FL triple murder suspect inside West Point motel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Troup Co. official believes FL triple murder suspect inside West - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen TROUP COUNTY, GA A heavy police presence is at a motel in West Point near Lovelace Road after a vehicle was found stolen in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 26 Smiling Maw Maw 31
Trash/Brush Collection (May '13) Jan 24 County livin 15
News Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09) Jan 21 Sabryna Wood 48
Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10) Jan 21 commemoration add... 3
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC