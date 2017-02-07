The Price of Security: Keeping safe at home Read Story Kurtis Quillin
Keeping the family safe is something on the mind of every home owner and it's no different here in Central Texas. Of the three major cities in our area, Waco and Killeen both saw rises in the number of burglaries during 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|commemoration add...
|3
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC