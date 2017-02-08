Soccer ball recovered from Shuttle Ch...

Soccer ball recovered from Shuttle Challenger wreckage reaches space three decades later

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Soccer ball recovered from Shuttle Challenger wreckage reaches s - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A soccer ball that survived the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion in 1986 is now aboard the International Space Station. The seven-member crew of Space Shuttle Challenger were lost on January 28, 1986 when the spacecraft exploded soon after launch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 26 Smiling Maw Maw 31
Trash/Brush Collection (May '13) Jan 24 County livin 15
News Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09) Jan 21 Sabryna Wood 48
Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10) Jan 21 commemoration add... 3
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC