Sex offender fails to show up at Texa...

Sex offender fails to show up at Texas halfway house after release...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A sex offender with tattoos scrawled all over his face failed to show up at Texas halfway house after being released from Virginia prison last week, the U.S. Marshal Office said. Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released Thursday from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 26 Smiling Maw Maw 31
Trash/Brush Collection (May '13) Jan 24 County livin 15
News Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09) Jan 21 Sabryna Wood 48
Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10) Jan 21 commemoration add... 3
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC