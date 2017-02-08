Sex offender fails to show up at Texas halfway house after release...
A sex offender with tattoos scrawled all over his face failed to show up at Texas halfway house after being released from Virginia prison last week, the U.S. Marshal Office said. Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released Thursday from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Va.
