Senate takes last-minute turn on school choice

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has made a policy pivot on his preferred school choice plan this session, unveiling a hybrid combination of tax credit scholarships and education savings accounts, possibly in an effort to draw more support from rural Republicans and Catholic Democrats. Tax credit scholarships passed on a party line vote of 19-11 last session, with Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, absent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.