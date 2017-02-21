Riot breaks out in Sweden amid Trump's immigration criticism - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Riots broke out in a mostly immigrant neighborhood in Sweden on Tuesday after the country was placed under an international spotlight thanks to comments made by President Donald Trump. The incident occurred in the suburbs of Stockholm, the country's capital.

