Rep. John Zerwas to head Texas House Appropriations Committee
Eight Texas House members will chair committees for the first time in the 85th Texas Legislature, while 11 returning chairs are now leading new committees. Texas House Speaker Joe Straus announced the committee chairs Thursday.
