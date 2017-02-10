Possible kidnapping of 3-year-old boy in Killeen Read Story Katie Grovatt
Officers say a 3-year-old boy identified as Jamal Powell, was taken by a man and woman at 11:59 p.m. They were told that Lanae Hoskins and James Harris stole an undisclosed amount of money and a vehicle at gunpoint at the residence 4807 Golden Gate Drive before fleeing with the child. Police say Hoskins and Harris drove off with Jamal in a 2015 gray Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Sun
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Good place to live?
|Sat
|Elka
|1
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC