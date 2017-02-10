Possible kidnapping of 3-year-old boy in Killeen Read Story Katie Grovatt

Officers say a 3-year-old boy identified as Jamal Powell, was taken by a man and woman at 11:59 p.m. They were told that Lanae Hoskins and James Harris stole an undisclosed amount of money and a vehicle at gunpoint at the residence 4807 Golden Gate Drive before fleeing with the child. Police say Hoskins and Harris drove off with Jamal in a 2015 gray Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates.

