Police identify Fort Hood soldier found dead at residence Read Story Katie Grovatt
Officials identified the soldier who was found unresponsive Feb. 6 at her off-post residence in Killeen as Staff Sgt. Christie Marie Anderson,44.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Sun
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Good place to live?
|Sat
|Elka
|1
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC