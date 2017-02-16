Police department explains Amber Alert system after boy's abduction
Police department explains Amber Alert system after boy's abduct - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The abduction of a three-year-old boy has some Central Texans wondering why they didn't find out about the crime sooner. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jamal Powell went missing shortly before midnight on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 min
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|12 hr
|Goathead
|1
|Searching
|Tue
|MrsYoungblood
|1
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Tue
|MrsYoungblood
|3
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Feb 12
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 11
|Elka
|1
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC