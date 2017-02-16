Police department explains Amber Alert system after boy's abduction

Police department explains Amber Alert system after boy's abduct - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The abduction of a three-year-old boy has some Central Texans wondering why they didn't find out about the crime sooner. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jamal Powell went missing shortly before midnight on Saturday night.

