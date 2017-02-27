PD: Scottsdale woman shoots boyfriend's penis in jealous rage - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A woman who suspected her boyfriend was having an affair shot him seven times while he slept at a Scottsdale home Saturday night, according to a court document . The victim said he woke up believing he had heard fireworks before feeling excruciating pain and realizing he had been shot.

