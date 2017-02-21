News 45 mins ago 4:17 p.m.United Way of Central Texas offers free tax returns
The United Way of Central Texas is working to help people who make less than $50,000 file their tax returns for free. It's all part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA,where local accountants work together with students from Mary Hardin-Baylor to offer the service in Killeen, Belton, and Temple.
