Murder suspect faces record setting $4 billion bond
A record-breaking $4 billion bond was set Tuesday for a Killeen man who turned himself in last week to police. Antonio Willis, 25, is in jail for the murder of Donte Samuels who was found dead in the yard of a Killeen home.
