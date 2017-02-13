Murder Suspect Faces $4-Billion Bond

9 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

A record-breaking $4 billion bond was set Tuesday for a Killeen man who turned himself in last week to police. Antonio Willis, 25, is in jail for the murder of Donte Samuels who was found dead in the yard of a Killeen home.

