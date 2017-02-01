Senate confirms Tillerson as secretary of state - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives with Health and Humans Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., for a closed-door GOP strategy session, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-AL, is one step closer to becoming attorney general after a Wednesday senate committee vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.